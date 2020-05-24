Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after buying an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

