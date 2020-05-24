Mackay Shields LLC Sells 284,100 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 284,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.81% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.00 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

