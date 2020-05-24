Mackay Shields LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.36% of Malibu Boats worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

