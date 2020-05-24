Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 10,845 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.