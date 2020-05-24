Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

