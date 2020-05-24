Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 18,048 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,950,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE MGM opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

