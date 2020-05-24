Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lazard by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Cfra boosted their price objective on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

