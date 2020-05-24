Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,318 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.