AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.30% of AZZ worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $31.28 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

