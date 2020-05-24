Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 476,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 187,615 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 154,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.