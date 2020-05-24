Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,715 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Yext worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yext by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,907 shares of company stock worth $2,444,909. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.50. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

