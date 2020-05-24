ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 231.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CACG opened at $34.09 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

