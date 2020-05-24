Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 5,090 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 254,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nevro by 48.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $129.51 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

