Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.