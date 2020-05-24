14,937 Shares in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,327,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 451,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 134,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

