Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Stake Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 252,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 251,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REZI opened at $5.89 on Friday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

