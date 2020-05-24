Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $524,000 Investment in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 118,799 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,818,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWI opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

