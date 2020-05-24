Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Nordic American Tanker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,600 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $5,493,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,001,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 687,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

NYSE NAT opened at $4.48 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.86%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.