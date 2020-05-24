Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 684,605.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

