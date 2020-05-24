Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,125,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,963,000 after buying an additional 1,305,206 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,224,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 893,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

GOOS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.39. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.