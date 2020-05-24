Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,585 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

