Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 112,804 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 593,705.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,804 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,861,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $939.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

