Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 180,339 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6,864.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 600,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 99,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.36 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.