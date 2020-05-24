Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $540,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

WY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.