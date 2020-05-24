Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,229 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

