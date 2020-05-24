GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Position Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

