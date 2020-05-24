Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,381. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

