IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 277,325 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

