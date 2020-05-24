Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $570,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $25.82 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

