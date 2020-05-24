IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $188,000 Position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,234 shares of company stock valued at $894,905. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

