Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 41.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 207,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 765.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,181,790 shares of company stock worth $23,381,419. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

