Aigen Investment Management LP Has $556,000 Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

