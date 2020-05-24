Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

