IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZB. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

