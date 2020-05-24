IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $10,066,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

