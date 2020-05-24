Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 21,210 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,060,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

