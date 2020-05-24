IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtusa stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

