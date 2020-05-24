IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $873.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

