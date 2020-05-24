Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $40.98 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

