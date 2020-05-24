Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

