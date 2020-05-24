Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Marriott International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

