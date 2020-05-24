Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.