FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FireEye by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.02. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

