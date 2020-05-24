Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,400 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 502,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 195,456 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

