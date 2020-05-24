Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,004 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $265,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,413. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $83.47 on Friday. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

