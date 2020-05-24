Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 403.5% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.