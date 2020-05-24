Securian Asset Management Inc Has $34.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

