Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

