The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 616,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,444,678,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

