AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

